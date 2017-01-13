Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruit Juice News

Simply Beverages expands line of all-natural juices and juice drinks

Published 13 January 2017

Simply Beverages is expanding its line of all-natural juices and juice drinks with two new flavors.

Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry will be available nationwide starting this month. 

Like all Simply beverages that fans love, Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry are all natural, non-GMO, and never have any added preservatives, colors or artificial flavors. Both new flavors are made with simple ingredients, making them simply refreshing and refreshingly simple.

Kelly Marx, Simply brand director, said: “Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry are exciting new additions to our beverage lineup, at a time when consumers are seeking out new flavors. 

“As the largest and fastest growing chilled juice brand in the market today, we are always looking to meet and exceed customer’s expectations with product and flavor innovation.”

These new Simply flavors will be available in the signature multi-serve 59 fl oz Simply Carafe and Simply Peach will be also offered in a convenient single-serve 11.5 fl oz package.

Like all Simply beverages, these refreshing new flavor options feature PlantBottle® packaging, the first-ever 100% recyclable plastic bottle made from up to 30% plant-based material. The launch will be supported with national coupon activity, in-store POS and social media.



Source: Company Press Release

