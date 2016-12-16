Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice
Fruit Juice Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Fruit Juice
Fruit Juice News

Starbucks introduces Fruitcake Frappuccino blended beverage

Published 16 December 2016

Starbucks has introduced a new blended beverage Fruitcake Frappuccino at all its US and Canada stores.

The new beverage is inspired by holiday fruitcake with its colorful candied fruits, nuts and spices.

Starbucks version starts with a Hazelnut Crème Frappuccino blended beverage with dried fruit added and spiced with cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and an ornate topping of caramel dots and a sprinkle of matcha.

But unlike a traditional fruitcake, Fruitcake Frappuccino won’t last forever. It’s available for a limited time starting today (December 15) through the weekend in participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The beverage arrives just in time to celebrate another festive tradition – ugly holiday sweaters. 

On National Ugly Sweater Day, December 16, Starbucks Rewards members can receive an ugly sweater beverage cozy as a gift with the purchase of a Fruitcake Frappuccino.

Customers can also celebrate Ugly Sweater Day with a package of six Ugly Sweater Cookies.

The gingerbread treats are wearing not-so-ugly frosted sweaters featuring a snowman, snowflake and Christmas tree. The cookies are available through the holidays. 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Fruit Juice

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Juices
Consumer Markets> Channels> Foodservice> Profit Operator
Fruit Juice News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Fruit Juice > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Fruit Juice > Suppliers

Fruit Juice Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.