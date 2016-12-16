Starbucks introduces Fruitcake Frappuccino blended beverage

Starbucks has introduced a new blended beverage Fruitcake Frappuccino at all its US and Canada stores.

The new beverage is inspired by holiday fruitcake with its colorful candied fruits, nuts and spices.

Starbucks version starts with a Hazelnut Crème Frappuccino blended beverage with dried fruit added and spiced with cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and an ornate topping of caramel dots and a sprinkle of matcha.

But unlike a traditional fruitcake, Fruitcake Frappuccino won’t last forever. It’s available for a limited time starting today (December 15) through the weekend in participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The beverage arrives just in time to celebrate another festive tradition – ugly holiday sweaters.

On National Ugly Sweater Day, December 16, Starbucks Rewards members can receive an ugly sweater beverage cozy as a gift with the purchase of a Fruitcake Frappuccino.

Customers can also celebrate Ugly Sweater Day with a package of six Ugly Sweater Cookies.

The gingerbread treats are wearing not-so-ugly frosted sweaters featuring a snowman, snowflake and Christmas tree. The cookies are available through the holidays.

Source: Company Press Release