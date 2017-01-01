Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice
Fruit Juice Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Fruit Juice
Fruit Juice News

Starbucks unveils Tuxedo beverage collection

Published 30 December 2016

Starbucks has introduced a new beverage collection, which will be available in the US and Canada.

The Starbucks Tuxedo Beverage Collection is a trio of handcrafted beverages featuring silky swirls of dark and white chocolatey topping.

From now through January 1, customers can choose from a Tuxedo Mocha, Tuxedo Hot Chocolate or Tuxedo Frappuccino blended beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the US and Canada.  

Tuxedo Mocha: Hot espresso is poured over mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce, which is then melted into a wonderfully rich concoction. Steamed milk is added to the mix to balance the richness into a silky swirl of dark and white chocolatey goodness.

The beverage is topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle on half of the whipped cream – for a black and white tuxedo effect – and is finished with a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls. Customers can enjoy it hot or iced.

Tuxedo Hot Chocolate: Mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce are combined with steamed milk to create dark and white chocolatey swirls. It’s topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle, and is finished with a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls.

Tuxedo Mocha Frappuccino Blended Beverage: A combination of mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, Frappuccino roast coffee, milk and ice blended together and topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle and finished with a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls.

This celebratory Starbucks Tuxedo Beverage Collection won’t last long. It’s only available through January 1, 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Fruit Juice

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Juices
Consumer Markets> Channels> Foodservice> Profit Operator
Fruit Juice News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Fruit Juice > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Fruit Juice > Suppliers

Fruit Juice Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.