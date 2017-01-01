Starbucks unveils Tuxedo beverage collection

Starbucks has introduced a new beverage collection, which will be available in the US and Canada.

The Starbucks Tuxedo Beverage Collection is a trio of handcrafted beverages featuring silky swirls of dark and white chocolatey topping.

From now through January 1, customers can choose from a Tuxedo Mocha, Tuxedo Hot Chocolate or Tuxedo Frappuccino blended beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the US and Canada.

Tuxedo Mocha: Hot espresso is poured over mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce, which is then melted into a wonderfully rich concoction. Steamed milk is added to the mix to balance the richness into a silky swirl of dark and white chocolatey goodness.

The beverage is topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle on half of the whipped cream – for a black and white tuxedo effect – and is finished with a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls. Customers can enjoy it hot or iced.

Tuxedo Hot Chocolate: Mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce are combined with steamed milk to create dark and white chocolatey swirls. It’s topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle, and is finished with a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls.

Tuxedo Mocha Frappuccino Blended Beverage: A combination of mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, Frappuccino roast coffee, milk and ice blended together and topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle and finished with a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls.

This celebratory Starbucks Tuxedo Beverage Collection won’t last long. It’s only available through January 1, 2017.

Source: Company Press Release