Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice
Fruit Juice Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Fruit Juice
Fruit Juice News

Starbucks introduces two new Frappuccinos

Published 21 June 2017

US coffee giant Starbucks has launched two new layered frappuccinos, just in time for summer.

The Berry Prickly Pear and Mango Pineapple Frappuccino blended Crème beverages have been introduced in the US and Canada.

Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino blended Crème beverage is made from a mango Frappuccino blended Crème, which is mixed with a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree which, in addition to strawberry, also features subtle notes of hibiscus, passionfruit and lime.

This is completed by adding another layer of berry prickly pear fruit puree for a well layered blended drink.

Starbucks beverage development team Jennica Robinson said: “Prickly pear has a similar taste to tropical melon and berry, and we found that it pairs really well with strawberries.

“This Frappuccino is made without whipped cream, so the fruit flavors and bright colors really shine through.”

The second drink Mango Pineapple Frappuccino blended Crème beverage is made by pouring mango-pienapple puree onto a mango Frappuccino blended Crème.

This beverage is claimed to give out tropical flavours of juicy mango, pineapple and a hint of lime. The drink is completed with another layer of mango pineapple puree for extra fruit flavour.

Robinson said: “The mouthwatering fruit puree forms ribbons of bright color throughout the Frappuccino, creating creamy and fruity layers of flavor as you sip the beverage.”

According to Starbucks, the new Frappuccino beverages will be available in at its US and Canadian stores starting from June 20 and will be offered only for a limited period of time, while the supplies last.

Recently in early June, Starbucks introduced three new Frappuccino flavours across its stores in Asia, including Blended Coffee pudding, Jelly in a Frappuccino and a drinkable banana split.

Image: Starbucks introduces two new summer special Frappuccino beverages. Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Fruit Juice

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Juices
Fruit Juice News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Fruit Juice > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Fruit Juice > Suppliers

Fruit Juice Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.