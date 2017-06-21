Starbucks introduces two new Frappuccinos

US coffee giant Starbucks has launched two new layered frappuccinos, just in time for summer.

The Berry Prickly Pear and Mango Pineapple Frappuccino blended Crème beverages have been introduced in the US and Canada.

Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino blended Crème beverage is made from a mango Frappuccino blended Crème, which is mixed with a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree which, in addition to strawberry, also features subtle notes of hibiscus, passionfruit and lime.

This is completed by adding another layer of berry prickly pear fruit puree for a well layered blended drink.

Starbucks beverage development team Jennica Robinson said: “Prickly pear has a similar taste to tropical melon and berry, and we found that it pairs really well with strawberries.

“This Frappuccino is made without whipped cream, so the fruit flavors and bright colors really shine through.”

The second drink Mango Pineapple Frappuccino blended Crème beverage is made by pouring mango-pienapple puree onto a mango Frappuccino blended Crème.

This beverage is claimed to give out tropical flavours of juicy mango, pineapple and a hint of lime. The drink is completed with another layer of mango pineapple puree for extra fruit flavour.

Robinson said: “The mouthwatering fruit puree forms ribbons of bright color throughout the Frappuccino, creating creamy and fruity layers of flavor as you sip the beverage.”

According to Starbucks, the new Frappuccino beverages will be available in at its US and Canadian stores starting from June 20 and will be offered only for a limited period of time, while the supplies last.

Recently in early June, Starbucks introduced three new Frappuccino flavours across its stores in Asia, including Blended Coffee pudding, Jelly in a Frappuccino and a drinkable banana split.

Image: Starbucks introduces two new summer special Frappuccino beverages. Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks Corporation.