Fruit Juice News

Symrise agrees to buy UK fruit juice supplier Cobell

Published 01 June 2017

Germany-based Symrise has agreed to acquire UK-based processed fruit and vegetable juice-maker Cobell for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will help Symrise to strengthen its position in the UK beverage market, improving both its local presence and customer proximity.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed at the beginning of next month.

Cobell is the largest UK supplier of processed fruit juices.Symrise has been actively participating in the UK market for over five decades now and is claimed to be a highly valued supplier to the food and beverage industry.

The company is said to have recorded significant growth in the sweet and savoury activities in the past. The company now aims to grow further in the beverage market, which is said to have an annual sales potential of more than £100m.

Symrise plans to use Cobell's manufacturing sites to produce products with reduced lead times. Cobell's plant in Exeter which covers full production cycle ranging from sourcing of ingredients, developing customer-specific recipes to blending and packaging products on an aseptic basis.

The product range includes juices, purees, cordials, concentrates and alcoholic drinks.  The company claims to have generated about £50m last year with a workforce of 56 employees. Symrise plans to continue with the Cobell brand in the UK.

Symrise Flavor Segment EAME president Dirk Bennwitz said: “Together with Cobell we prepare the ground for accelerated growth and expand our footprint. By combining Cobell’s impressive application and manufacturing capacities with our strong portfolio of natural flavors and our joint technological knowhow we will become a driving force.

"In addition, we will significantly enhance our customer proximity and act as single source for beverage ingredients and formulations in Great Britain.”

Cobell chairman and founder Nick Sprague said: "Cobell will benefit from Symrise’s strong access to an impressive range of natural ingredients, as well as additional technologies, such as in taste modulation.

“Symrise on the other hand will be able to enhance its local supply chain and benefit from Cobell’s specialist sourcing and global supply base. Together we will be able to significantly increase our offering and differentiate ourselves in the market with tailor made solutions that fully respond to local consumer needs."

Image: Symrise to acquire Cobell for an undisclosed amount. Photo: Courtesy of Symrise.

