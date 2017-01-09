Vingoo to launch digital vending machine in North America
Vingoo is introducing its digital vending machines in North America. The system offers consumers with an interactive experience to enjoy a cup of freshly squeezed premium orange juice
Vingoo joins the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, displaying a digital vending system that combines an innovative business model, integrated operation planning, supply chain management and the latest digital payment solutions. Vingoo founder and CEO Zhou Qi said: "Since the company's inception in 2010 in Shanghai, China, Vingoo has served about 2 million cups of freshly squeezed orange juice every month across all major metropolitan cities in China." Vingoo has partnered with GRDigital, a US based digital consultancy to develop business strategies, marketing plans and technology solutions specifically for the North America market. GRDigital president Gerard Sun said: "We have not only created a win-win business model for our operating partners, but also a comprehensive digital ecosystem to address today's ever-changing consumer behaviors." The Vingoo digital kiosks will accept all major credit cards, ApplePay and the Vingoo giftcard. The Vingoo technology platform enables operating partners to have full back-end database access to manage day-to-day operation. Vingoo plans to launch the digital kiosks in the Southern California market in the spring of 2017, placing them in strategic locations. Vingoo procures premium oranges from local grown orchards in the US as well as other international markets.
Source: Company Press Release
